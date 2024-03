Bjugstad (personal) is expected to be a game-time decision Thursday against Minnesota. His wife is due to give birth Friday.

Bjugstad has 14 goals, 32 points, 42 PIM and 102 hits in 62 contests this season. If Bjugstad doesn't play Thursday, then Arizona might dress seven defensemen, which would result in Travis Dermott drawing into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 16.