Bjugstad recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Bjugstad has posted an assist in six straight games, and his point streak is at seven contests. He set up a Matias Maccelli tally in this contest. Bjugstad also secured the win with the lone shootout goal against Joey Daccord. Through 12 games, Bjugstad has two goals, six helpers, 19 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating in a middle-six role.