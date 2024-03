Bjugstad recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Bjugstad was considered day-to-day earlier in the week, but he was able to avoid missing time with an undisclosed injury he sustained Saturday versus the Devils. The 31-year-old led all Coyotes forwards with 17:48 of ice time while centering the top line. He's had a strong season with 38 points over 68 appearances, including seven points through nine outings in March.