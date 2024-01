Bjugstad logged an assist, eight shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Bjugstad put in a strong effort, but emerged with just an assist for the second straight game. He hasn't scored since Dec. 4, posting seven helpers over 16 contests in that span. The 31-year-old center briefly slipped into the bottom six, but he's been back on the second line recently. For the season, Bjugstad has 23 points, 78 shots on net, 54 hits, 30 PIM, and a plus-4 rating over 40 outings.