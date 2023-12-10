Bjugstad recorded an assist, four shots on goal, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Bjugstad helped out on a Lawson Crouse tally from in close during the third period. With seven points over his last nine games, Bjugstad is continuing to play well in a second-line role. The 31-year-old center is up to 17 points (six goals, 11 helpers), 46 shots on net, 34 hits, 19 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 26 outings. He's not a prolific scorer, but his physical play and a scoring pace that is in line with the best of his career makes him a solid depth forward in fantasy.