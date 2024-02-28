Bjugstad scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Bjugstad's tally cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Coyotes couldn't find an equalizer. The 31-year-old center has four points over his last four games following a nine-game drought. With the Coyotes' season spiraling amid a lengthy losing streak, Bjugstad may be a trade candidate even with another year left on his deal. He's at 13 goals, 31 points, 122 shots on net, 89 hits and 40 PIM through 58 contests.