Bjugstad posted a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Bjugstad isn't an every-game contributor, but he has three goals and five helpers over his last 11 contests. The 31-year-old also has 25 shots, 18 hits and eight PIM in that span to provide some non-scoring production. He's fit in nicely as the second-line center this season, racking up 18 points (four on the power play), 51 shots, 41 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 28 appearances.