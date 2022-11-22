Bjugstad recorded two goals on three shots along with one helper in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators on Monday.

Bjugstad struggled to make any significant bang in the last five years of his career, but made a surprising impact Monday in his third-line role. The 30-year-old center erupted with two goals, one assist and two hits in only 14:56 of ice time. Bjugstad now has seven points in 17 games played this season, but regression from Monday's performance seems likely given his lack of offensive support.