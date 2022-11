Bjugstad provided an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Bjugstad continues to play well lately -- he has five points in his last four contests. The 30-year-old center set up Janis Moser's third-period tally to get the Coyotes within a goal. Bjugstad is at four goals, five assists, 33 shots, 38 hits and a plus-6 rating while averaging 15:54 of ice time per game, his highest mark since 2014-15.