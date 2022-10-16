Bjugstad produced an assist, six hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Bjugstad came over to the Coyotes on a one-year deal after posting 13 points in 57 games with the Wild last season. He's already seeing more significant usage for the Coyotes despite being the team's most logical fourth-line center. In addition to his assist, he has five shots on goal and seven hits through two contests. Even if his offense goes up this year, he's not likely to score enough to help in fantasy.