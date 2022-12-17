Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots, levied four hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Bjugstad put the Coyotes ahead for the first time in the game with his second-period tally, just 14 seconds after Clayton Keller had tied it up. The goal was Bjugstad's second in as many contests and his seventh of the season. The 30-year-old center has 12 points, 44 shots on net, 57 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while logging top-six minutes regularly for the first time since his Panthers days.