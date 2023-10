Bjugstad was scoreless with 12 PIM in Monday's 2-1 road loss against the Rangers.

The Minnesota native posted two shots on goal with a blocked shot, a hit and 12 PIM, including a roughing penalty and a game misconduct in the third period. Bjugstad has been blanked through two games with six shots, but at least he has racked up 16 PIM. Arizona is right back at it Tuesday against the Islanders.