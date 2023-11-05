Bjugstad recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Bjugstad set up a Lawson Crouse tally in the second period, which briefly put the Coyotes ahead 3-2. The helper extended Bjugstad's point streak to six games (one goal, five assists). The 31-year-old center continues to look good in a second-line role, which is where he's been for the bulk of the streak after starting the season lower in the lineup. He's at seven points (three on the power play), 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 11 outings overall.