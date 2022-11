Bjugstad posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Bjugstad has a goal and an assist in his last three contests. The 30-year-old forward is regularly seeing noticeable minutes for the Coyotes, though he's not a factor on the power play. He's picked up four points, 17 shots, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 games.