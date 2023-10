Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Bjugstad has scored twice over the last three games, which is all of his offense through six contests this season. The 31-year-old center cut the deficit to 3-2 with his second-period tally Tuesday. Bjugstad has added 13 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating while slotting in as the third-line center to begin his second stint in Arizona.