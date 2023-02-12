Bjugstad scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Bjugstad was part of the Coyotes' three-goal comeback in the third period, though the game as a whole was a mixed bag for the center. The 30-year-old has scored in each of the last two contests, and he's up to 13 tallies, 23 points, 98 shots on net, 108 hits and a plus-6 rating through 53 outings. The goal was his first power-play point of the campaign -- he hasn't seen much time with the man advantage, though he's put together a decent scoring line anyway.