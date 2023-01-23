Bjugstad produced an assist, four hits and four PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Bjugstad has earned four points over his last seven games, solid work a for a middle-six center in an offense that has just 13 goals in that span. The 30-year-old set up a Dylan Guenther tally in the first period. With 21 points, 81 shots on goal, 99 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 47 contests this season, Bjugstad is enjoying a productive campaign. He could be a popular trade target in the coming weeks, but any move away from Arizona will likely crater his fantasy value.