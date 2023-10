Bjugstad recorded an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Bjugstad has earned three points (two goals, one helper) over his last four games. That's all of his offense through seven contests, though he's also added some grit with eight hits, 18 PIM and six blocked shots. The 31-year-old has filled a middle-six role up the middle so far. He'll likely have to continue playing well to fend off Jack McBain's challenge for playing time.