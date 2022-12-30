Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bjugstad opened the scoring just 46 seconds into the game after a defensive miscue from the Maple Leafs. He also helped out on Jack McBain's first of two goals in the third period. With five points in his last eight games, Bjugstad has done well to provide some depth scoring for the Coyotes. He's up to eight tallies, 15 points, 61 shots, 76 hits and a plus-10 rating through 34 appearances this season.