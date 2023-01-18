Bjugstad scored a goal, dished an assist, added four PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Bjugstad's offense had faded recently -- he'd been limited to just one assist over his last seven games. He sparked it up again with a second-period tally, and he also helped out on Dylan Guenther's game-tying goal in the third. The two-point effort gave Bjugstad 20 points in 44 contests this season. The veteran center has added 76 shots on net, 91 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating in a top-six role. His decent offense and steady physical play could earn him some attention in deeper fantasy formats.