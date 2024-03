Bjugstad notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kraken.

Bjugstad set up Clayton Keller's goal with 1:08 left in regulation to force overtime. The 31-year-old Bjugstad has gotten a chance on the top line and ran with it, earning three goals and four helpers over his last seven contests. For the season, he's up to 39 points, 146 shots on net, 110 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 69 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.