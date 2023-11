Bjugstad notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Bjugstad has a goal and four helpers during his five-game point streak. He's looked good centering Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli, who have also been productive, giving the Coyotes a strong secondary scoring line. Bjugstad is at six points, 16 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances.