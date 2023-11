Bjugstad logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Bjugstad has a goal and three helpers during his four-game point streak. The 31-year-old center has exceeded 16 minutes of ice time in four of his last five contests, playing primarily in a middle-six role with some power-play time. He's up to five points, 14 shots on net, 18 PIM, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances overall.