Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Bjugstad tallied at 2:56 of the third period to get the Coyotes within a goal. They continued to pressure for an equalizer, but they couldn't get it. Bjugstad snapped a five-game drought with his goal, which was his sixth of the season. The 30-year-old forward is at 11 points, 41 shots, 53 hits and a plus-7 rating through 27 appearances.