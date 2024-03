Bjugstad scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Bjugstad snapped a three-game point drought with his second-period tally. The center had three goals and an assist over four contests prior to his brief slump. He's at 14 goals, 32 points, 133 shots on net, 102 hits and a plus-5 rating over 62 appearances this season, serving in a second-line role with time on the second power-play unit.