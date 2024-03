Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Bjugstad has three goals, an assist and nine PIM over his last four contests. The 31-year-old center got a look on the top line at even strength Tuesday, though the Coyotes have rarely kept the same combinations for long. Bjugstad has been firmly in the top six for most of the year, posting 35 points, 141 shots on net, 108 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 65 appearances.