Bjugstad scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Bjugstad broke his three-game slump with a goal against one of his former teams. The tally was his 10th of the season, four of which have come in January. The 31-year-old center is up to 27 points, 92 shots on net, 62 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 45 appearances this season, serving mainly in a top-six role.