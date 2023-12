Bjugstad managed an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Bjugstad has gone eight games without a goal, but he's picked up four helpers in that span. The center has slowed down a bit on offense after a strong November. He's still in a second-line role, which has been a good fit for him in his second stint with the Coyotes. Overall, Bjgustad has 20 points, 56 shots on net, 46 hits, 23 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 32 appearances.