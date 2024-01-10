Bjugstad posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Bjugstad snapped a four-game point drought by helping out on a Dylan Guenther tally in the second period. Those two forwards were joined by Logan Cooley on a new-look third line amid a lineup shuffle for this contest. Bjugstad has now gone 15 games without a goal, posting six assists in that span. He's still got some physicality, but a relative lack of scoring makes him tough to roster in standard fantasy formats. Bjugstad is at 22 points, 70 shots on net, 52 hits, 30 PIM, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 39 appearances.