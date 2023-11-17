Bjugstad logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bjugstad set up Lawson Crouse's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. With a goal and five helpers over eight games in November, Bjugstad has settled in nicely in his second stint with the Coyotes. The 31-year-old is up to 10 points, 25 shots on net, 20 PIM, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 16 contests. With Barrett Hayton (upper body) set to miss time, Bjugstad may be asked to do a little more in the coming weeks.