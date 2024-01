Bjugstad scored three goals in Saturday's 6-0 victory over the Wild.

Bjugstad had not scored a goal in 16 games but he fired seven shots on net to eventually get his second career hat trick. After only scoring 29 total points last year, Bjugstad has 26 points at the halfway point of the season. He takes his recent three-game point streak (three goals, two assists) on the road against the Flames on Tuesday.