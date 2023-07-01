Bjugstad inked a two-year, $4.2 million contract with Arizona on Saturday, per RDS.ca.
Bjugstad had 17 goals, 29 points, 168 hits and 44 blocks in 78 contests between Arizona and Edmonton in 2022-23. He started last season with the Coyotes before being shipped to Edmonton on March 2, but Bjugstad ultimately decided to return to Arizona as a free agent. He's likely to serve in a middle-six role in his return.
