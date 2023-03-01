Bjugstad will be scratched for trade-related reasons Tuesday.
Bjugstad is still among the top trade targets around the league, and the Coyotes have decided to start sitting him ahead of Friday's deadline. Laurent Dauphin was called up to take Bjugstad's place in the lineup.
