Bjugstad notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bjugstad set up a Lawson Crouse go-ahead goal in the first period. The helper snapped Bjugstad's four-game point drought, and it was his first assist since Nov. 27. He has four points through 13 games in December, and he's at seven tallies, six helpers, 58 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-8 rating through 33 contests. That scoring production is identical to what he had in 57 outings with the Wild last year -- the 30-year-old has clearly benefited from a larger role with the Coyotes.