Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Bjugstad opened the scoring late in the first period with a power-play goal, his first of the season. The 31-year-old Bjugstad signed a two-year deal with Arizona after he tallied 17 goals and 29 points across 78 games between the Coyotes and Oilers last season. While the veteran center is expected to primarily fill a bottom-six role this year, he's also averaged 2:29 of power-play time through his first four games.