Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Bjugstad's second-period marker put the Coyotes ahead 3-1, but they couldn't maintain the lead. The 30-year-old has scored four of his five goals this year in the last five games, and he's added two assists in that span. For the season, he's at 10 points, 35 shots, 39 hits and a plus-7 rating in 21 contests while filling a middle-six role.