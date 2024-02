Bjugstad scored twice in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

It was a big night for the forward, who also had a plus-1 rating, a minor penalty, and four shots on net. The goals broke a long slump for the veteran, who hadn't posted a point in nine games and had just a single goal over his last 13 contests. Despite the slump, Bjugstad has maintained a second-line role with power-play time on the second unit.