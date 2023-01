Bjugstad scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Don't look now, but the forward has a modest three-game, four-point streak on the go (two goals, two assists). Bjugstad doesn't have a lot of fantasy value, but it's nice to see the massive 30-year-old on his best pace since 2017-18 in Florida when he put up 49 points. Bjugstad won't hit that mark in Arizona, but he could hit the 35-38 mark.