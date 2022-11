Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Bjugstad provided an insurance marker in the third period. The center has exploded with offense lately, notching three goals and a helper in his last two contests on the heels of a six-game point drought. For the season, the 30-year-old has four goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-4 rating while filling a middle-six role.