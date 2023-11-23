Bjugstad scored a goal with an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss against the Blues.

Bjugstad turned in an even rating with three shots on goal and a hit in 20:01 of ice time across his 28 shifts. It wasn't all good, as he won just eight of his 21 faceoff attempts, or just 38.1 percent of his opportunities at the dot. While he has two goals and nine points in 11 games in the month of November, it was his first multi-point showing since Jan. 17, 2023 against the Detroit Red Wings when he was a member of the Edmonton Oilers.