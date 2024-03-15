Bjugstad picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Bjugstad extended Arizona's lead to 3-1 midway through the third period as he found himself alone in the slot before beating Alex Lyon with a wrister. Bjugstad added a second point with an assist on Clayton Keller's empty-netter later in the frame. The 31-year-old Bjugstad has been on an impressive run, posting four goals and six points in his last five games. He's up to 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) through 66 games this season, 11 shy of his career high set back in 2017-18 with the Panthers.