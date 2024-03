Bjugstad scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The journeyman center has played for five different teams over the last six seasons, but Bjugstad seems to be fitting in nicely in the desert. He's up to 34 points on the season -- his highest total since 2017-18 -- in 63 games, and he's picked up the pace significantly over the last few weeks, racking up five goals and seven points over his last nine contests.