Bjugstad (undisclosed) is good to play Wednesday against Dallas, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Bjugstad was hurt during Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey, but he won't miss a full game due to the injury. He has 17 goals, 37 points and 51 PIM in 67 contests this season. Because Bjugstad is remaining in the lineup, Nathan Smith, who was recalled from AHL Tucson on Monday, will likely be a healthy scratch.