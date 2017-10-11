Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Being evaluated for lower-body injury
Cousins missed practice Wednesday while undergoing testing for a lower-body ailment, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
Despite picking up a knock, Cousins still managed to log 15:31 of ice time against the Golden Knights on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is looking for his first point as a member of the Coyotes, but considering he managed just six goals and 10 helpers in 60 games last season -- it could be a while. With Kevin Connauton (lower body) and Brendan Perlini (upper body) also dealing with injuries, Arizona will likely need to call-up a player (or two) from AHL Tucson if Cousins is unable to suit up.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...