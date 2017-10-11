Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Being evaluated for lower-body injury

Cousins missed practice Wednesday while undergoing testing for a lower-body ailment, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

Despite picking up a knock, Cousins still managed to log 15:31 of ice time against the Golden Knights on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is looking for his first point as a member of the Coyotes, but considering he managed just six goals and 10 helpers in 60 games last season -- it could be a while. With Kevin Connauton (lower body) and Brendan Perlini (upper body) also dealing with injuries, Arizona will likely need to call-up a player (or two) from AHL Tucson if Cousins is unable to suit up.