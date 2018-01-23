Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Career night against Isles

Cousins scored twice and added an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Islanders.

Cousins' second goal was the game-winner and it also gave him his first career three-point showing. However, the offensive outburst improved the 24-year-old forward to just seven goals and 10 points through 38 games for the campaign, so Cousins is hardly a viable asset in the majority of fantasy settings. His depth role definitely caps his upside, too.