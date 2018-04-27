Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Carves out bigger role in 2017-18
Cousins scored a career-high seven goals and 19 points in 71 regular season games.
His 71 games played and 12:52 of average ice time per game were also career bests, as Cousins took a big step forward this season. The 5-foot-11 forward couldn't carve out a big role with the Flyers in his first three season, but he may have found a home in Arizona. His fantasy value is still relatively low, but he might be worth a look in deep leagues next season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...