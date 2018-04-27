Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Carves out bigger role in 2017-18

Cousins scored a career-high seven goals and 19 points in 71 regular season games.

His 71 games played and 12:52 of average ice time per game were also career bests, as Cousins took a big step forward this season. The 5-foot-11 forward couldn't carve out a big role with the Flyers in his first three season, but he may have found a home in Arizona. His fantasy value is still relatively low, but he might be worth a look in deep leagues next season.