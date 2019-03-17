Cousins delivered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Cousins had gone 12 games without a point before setting up the second of Alex Galchenyuk's two goals on the night. Cousins has had a career year, with six goals and 19 helpers in 72 games, as well as 105 hits. It's unlikely, however, that most fantasy owners will have a need for the center, who has seen his offense disappear in the last month.