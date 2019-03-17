Coyotes' Nick Cousins: First 25-point season
Cousins delivered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Cousins had gone 12 games without a point before setting up the second of Alex Galchenyuk's two goals on the night. Cousins has had a career year, with six goals and 19 helpers in 72 games, as well as 105 hits. It's unlikely, however, that most fantasy owners will have a need for the center, who has seen his offense disappear in the last month.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Picks up two points•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: First multi-point game of campaign•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Picks up power-play helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Pots rare goal in blowout•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Sets up goal in victory•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Pointless in fifth straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...