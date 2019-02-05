Coyotes' Nick Cousins: First multi-point game of campaign
Cousins assisted on two even-strength goals in Monday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.
The multi-point effort was Cousins' first of 2018-19. The 25-year-old is now up to five goals and 18 points in 52 games but has a minus-6 rating for a decent Arizona team. It's also worth mentioning that Cousins saw a whopping 6:50 of power-play ice time in Monday's loss.
