Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Nets power-play marker

Cousins recorded a power-play goal during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Nashville.

This was Cousins' first goal and only point through the past seven games. He's locked into a supporting role with an average of just 11:13 of ice time per contest. Additionally, considering he logged just 21 seconds of power-play time Thursday, scoring a goal with the man advantage was lucky. Fantasy owners can safely fade Cousins in the majority of settings.