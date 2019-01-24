Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Picks up power-play helper in loss
Cousins assisted on his team's lone goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.
The assist was Cousins' first power-play point of 2018-19. The 25-year-old is up to 16 points in 50 games but is carrying an eyesore of a shooting percentage at the moment (5.2). It's also worth noting that Cousins logged a season-high 4:18 of power-play ice time in Wednesday's loss.
